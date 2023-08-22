Delhi Court Sends Rape Accused Ex-govt Official, Wife To One-day Judicial Custody

Delhi court on Tuesday sent rape accused Delhi government suspended officer Premoday Khakha and his wife Seema Rani to judicial custody for a day. Both were produced separately before the duty metropolitan magistrate, Katyayini Sharma Kandwal. Counsel for Seema Advocate Uma Shakar Gautam requested the court to get a copy of the FIR, which the judge permitted.

Adv Gautam requested the court to allow the couple to meet inside the courtroom, which the investigating officer opposed to. The couple will be produced again in Tis Hazari court.

Khakha has been accused of raping a minor several times and impregnating her whereas his wife Seema has been accused of giving the minor medicines to terminate her pregnancy.