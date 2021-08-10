Delhi Court Sends SC Lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay And 3 Others To Two-day Judicial Custody

In a major development, a Delhi court on Tuesday sent BJP spokesperson and Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay and 3 others to a two-day judicial remand in connection with the alleged inflammatory slogans raised at Jantar Mantar during an event, which was held last week. Besides Ashwini Upadhyay, the Delhi court remanded accused Vineet Kranti and Deepak Singh to one-day judicial custody.

#UPDATE | Delhi court remands accused Vineet & Deepak Singh to one-day police custody, sends other four accused including advocate Ashwini Upadhayay to two days judicial custody in connection with inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

All six people- Ashwani Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh, Deepak have been formally arrested in connection with inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar on Sunday: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

This latest development comes after a Delhi court earlier during the day reserved its order on the remand applications filed by the city police seeking three-days custody of two arrested persons and seven days judicial custody of Ashwini Upadhyay.

Jantar Mantar Slogans

Before the Duty Magistrate Tanvi Khurana, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava argued, "In this case, DCP New Delhi received an email from Ashwini Upadhyay for a gathering of 50-60 persons. The permission was denied on the grounds that Parliament Session is underway and the preparations are on for Independence Day."

"Even after rejection, the said people have gathered and the said gathering raised voices which I won't be able to reiterate here," Srivastava argued.

Further seeking three days police remand of two of the accused persons - Deepak and Vineet, the Additional Public Prosecutor said, "We want the Police remand because we want to confront them if they were associated with certain groups. We want to ascertain about the hidden agenda and also from where they have sought the funds for this event."

While seeking judicial custody of Upadhyay and three others, Srivastava submitted, "My friend knows law...he has filed 100+ petitions...he knows the law. He should not have done it when the permission was denied. When Parliament was on and covid is there, in fact, there were preparations for Independence Day was there, they should not have assembled."

Opposing the submissions made by the prosecution, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Dubey appearing for Upadhyay submitted, "My Ladyship should watch the videos before deciding the bail application. The onus of something that happened after me going away from the place of occurrence cannot be placed on me."

He further argued that his client is a lawyer and could not have violated the law. "He should be released on bail immediately," Dubey submitted. He further argued that Upadhay's role is different from that of the other accused. After being produced before the court, Upadhyay in person submitter before the court, "I am not the organiser...I had an IPS officer with me...Mahant of Kalkaji temple was with me. We left the Venue as soon as the crowd started to swell up."

(Image Credit: PTI)