Delhi Court Sentences Brajesh Thakur To Life Imprisonment In Muzaffarpur Sexual Assault

The Delhi Court on Tuesday has sentenced NGO owner Brajesh Thakur to life imprisonment for the remainder of his life in connection with the sexual and physical assault of over 40 girls at his shelter home in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. Additional Session Judge Saurabh Kulshrestha had, on January 20, convicted 19 accused including Thakur and nine women in connection with the case and the court had reserved the order on February 4 after the counsel appearing for CBI sought life imprisonment till the remainder of life for Thakur.

The probe agency had then said that "rape is a crime of lust and power" and leniency must not be shown on the convicts as the victims in the case were minors.

Public Prosecutor Amit Jindal told the court that the five convicts - Brajesh Thakur, Dillip Kumar Verma, Ravi Roshan, Vikas Kumar, Vijay Kumar Tiwari - who were convicted of the offences of aggravated penetrative sexual assault and rape should be sentenced to life imprisonment for remainder of life given the heinous nature of the crime they have committed.

"Rape is a crime of lust and power. They have a family of their own. Some of them have daughters and sons who are minors. The victims in the case were also minors. Any leniency will not be justice in this case. There was no compulsion from anywhere for them to be a part or commit the crime," the counsel had said.

The Supreme Court had transferred the case from Bihar to Delhi and had ordered the Delhi court to complete the case in six months.

Thakur, was held guilty under Section 376 (rape), 376D (gangrape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code. He was also found guilty under Section 6 and 17 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The court, however, acquitted one accused.

An audit report of 2018 from Tata Institute of Social Sciences had highlighted the incidents of sexual assault after which the case had come to light in which several girls from a state-funded NGO's shelter home in Muzaffarpur were sexually exploited. Thakur, a former Bihar People’s Party legislator ran the NGO.

(With PTI inputs)