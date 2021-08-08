Delhi Court Sentences Life Imprisonment To 76-year-old Priest For Repeatedly Raping Minors

A Delhi court on August 7 sentenced a 76-year-old convict to life imprisonment upon being found guilty of repeatedly raping two minors in the national capital. The convict is a priest identified as Vishva Bandhu who was handed over the decree by Additional Sessions Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat in a 12-page order dated July 16 order. The judge noted he did not even care for faith as the priest desecrated a place of worship where any child should have been carefree and safe.

The court opined that it would be failing in its duty if such 'predators' were set free and allowed to circulate, 'endangering other children'.

"No remorse was expressed at any stage of the trial. In the facts and circumstances of this case, if leniency is shown, this court would be letting down the children who have fought all odds to pursue the matter. These victims have been scarred for the future," the judge said.

Bandhu was arrested in 2014 when the incident came to the fore after the victim complained of pain in her lower abdomen to her mother before finally breaking down and narrating the battery of assaults. The mother had then checked with her daughter's friend who admitted to similar incidents and assaults by the same priest. He had even threatened the 7 and 9-year-old girls against revealing the incident to anyone.

On August 8, 2014. then 70 years old was booked after that parents lodged a complaint on the same day. As per records shown, the convict is guilty under Sections 376(2) (rape) and 506 (II) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 read with section 5(I) pertaining to aggravated sexual assault of the POCSO.

The court observed that such habitual sexual predators cannot be trusted as the convict paid no heed to respect and faith attached to his office as a priest "where the children should have had a carefree and safe time".

Delhi court cites American Poet Maya Angelou

Furthermore, the court in its July 16 order quoted from American Poet Maya Angelou's book "I know why the caged bird sings" and said that it captured the pathos created when the dignity of a defenceless child victim is corrupted by an adult through the heinous and violent act of contempt.

The quote reads, "Then there was the pain. A breaking and entering when even the senses are torn apart. The act of rape on an eight-year-old body is a matter of the needle giving because the camel can't. The child gives, because the body can and the mind of the violator cannot."

Delhi court rules out reformative approach of punishment

The Judge also stated that there was no scope for the convict's reformation as extremely vulnerable victims were preyed upon by him.

"Considering that minor children aged about 7 and 9 years had been repeatedly raped by the convict irrefragably speaks volumes about the depravity and proclivity in the mindset of the convict which is an aggravating circumstance," the order read.

The defence counsel had argued seeking leniency as the 76-year-old had no criminal record, on the other hand, the State through Special Public Prosecutor sought the maximum punishment as a priest committed crimes within precincts of temple.

While granting Rs 7.5 lakh as compensation to each of the victims to secure their mental health, the court sentenced the priest to rigorous life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 for and Rs 10,000 fine for criminal intimidation. The court emphasised on unhindered education for equipping them for the future.