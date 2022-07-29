Delhi Court To Take Cognizance Of ED Chargesheet Against Satyendar Jain On August 6

In a key development, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi will take cognizance of the chargesheet filed against AAP Minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case on August 6. When the hearing commenced, the Additional Solicitor General informed the court about an order passed by the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

The HC directed the trial court hearing Jain's bail plea to ignore for the time being any medical report on his condition furnished by the state government-run Lok Nayak Hospital. Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court pulled up the ED over shortcomings in its paperwork.

For instance, it questioned the central agency on how it can issue notice to the companies named in the charge sheet. Moreover, it highlighted that the Delhi Minister is not the director nor holds any other position in those firms at present. On this occasion, the court granted bail to two accused persons - Sunil Kumar Jain and Ajit Kumar on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh each.

Satyendar Jain's woes

In a big blow for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the ED arrested Satyendar Jain at 6.10 p.m. on May 30. At that juncture, Jain held the portfolios of Home, Health, Public Works Department, Power, Water, Industries, Urban Development, Irrigation, Flood Control, Labour and Employment. The ED recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the Delhi Minister and others on August 30, 2017, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier.

According to the ED, companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators. Moreover, these funds were purportedly utilised for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi. After being remanded to ED custody, he was sent to judicial remand subsequently.

Apart from the AAP leader, the names of 5 other accused persons and 4 companies have been mentioned in the ED chargesheet. Accessing details of the charge sheet, Republic TV learnt that the aforesaid 4 companies are shell companies that did not do business but only laundered money.

They laundered Rs.11.78 crore and Rs.4.63 crore in 2011-12 and 2015-16 respectively, sources mentioned. While the Delhi Minister claimed that he quit as the director of these companies as soon as he entered public life in 2013, sources believe that the Jain family controlled and had a majority stake in these companies.