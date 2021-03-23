Delhi Court Upholds AAP MLA Somnath Bharti's Conviction, Sentences Him To 2 Years In Jail

Nearly a month after suspending the two-year jail term awarded, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti in the 2016 case of assaulting an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) staff and destroying public property.

The court has now reinstated the sentence awarded to the AAP legislature under sec. 147, 149 IPC and sec. 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Somnath Bharti has been arrested by the Delhi Police.

"Appeal is dismissed qua the conviction and sentence of appellant u/s 147 IPC read with Section 149 IPC and under Section 3(1) of PDPP Act. Appellant be taken into custody and be sent to jail for serving the sentence as awarded by the Ld.Trial Court vide its sentence order dated 23.01.2021 for the offence under Section 147 IPC read with Section 149 IPC and under Section 3(1) of PDPP Act," the order read. READ | AAP MLA Somnath Bharti sentenced to 2 years in jail for 2016 assault on AIIMS security

Challenging his conviction and sentence, the AAP leader had moved the court in January 2021. In order to file his write petition, the AAP legislature was also granted bail. According to the prosecution, Somnath Bharti along with his 300 supporters, had brought down the fence of a boundary well at the Delhi AIIMS with a JCB operator on September 9 in 2016. The case was lodged with the Delhi Police on the basis of the complaint lodged by the AIIMS chief security officer. Claiming innocence, the AAP leader had told the court that the Delhi police and other witnesses had deposed against him in order to falsely implicate him in the case.

Court closes defamation case

On Saturday, a Delhi court closed a criminal defamation case against AAP MLA Somnath Bharti after the complainant accepted his apology. The complainant, Ranjana Sharma, had filed a case against Bharti for allegedly calling her names during a live television debate show in 2018.

Bharti submitted before the court that on November 20, 2018 while he was on telephonic conferencing with the complainant, "he had made certain statements and those statements and his words were not directed towards the complainant, but if his words have hurt sentiments of the complainant in any way, he offers his sincere and deepest apology to the complainant".

