Delhi Courts To Hear Anil Deshmukh's Extortion Case & Sharjeel Imam's Bail Plea From Riots

On September 4, Delhi courts are set to hear a couple of key matters. They include bail pleas filed by Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi Riots case, and in Anil Deshmukh's alleged extortion case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court.

In the Karkardooma Court

Delhi Riots Case

Court to physically hear the arguments on the bail application filed by Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots case relating to the larger conspiracy that led to the violence in the North-East district of the national capital in February last year.

In the High Court of Delhi on September 3, Justice Subramonium Prasad granted bail to people accused in First Information Reports (FIRs) related to the murder of Head Constable Ratan Lal and causing head injuries to a DCP, during the North-East Delhi riots that shook the country in February 2020. Those granted bails include the accused namely Mohd Arif, Shadab Ahmad, Furkan, Survaleen and Tabassum. The five named in the Delhi Riots case have been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 35,000 each with one surety and directed to not leave the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi without prior permission of the court. Seeking bail in the Delhi riots matter involving charges under UAPA, JNU student and activist Umar Khalid's lawyer argued before the court that the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police reads like a script of Amazon Prime original release 'Family Man.'

In Rouse Avenue Court

Anil Deshmukh's extortion case

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Anil Deshmukh's lawyer and a CBI official to be produced before the court at the end of their police custody remand in connection with a case relating to the illegal gratification for the leaking of some sensitive case files. CBI had arrested Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga on Thursday, for allegedly trying to subvert the Bombay High Court-directed preliminary enquiry against the ex-minister, officials told PTI. The agency has brought Daga, who was arrested in Mumbai, to Delhi on transit remand, they said. The advocate will be produced before a competent court along with arrested CBI sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari, who was taken into custody on Wednesday night for allegedly receiving a bribe from Daga, they said.

Earlier, an internal confidential report of the CBI recommending closure of inquiry against Deshmukh leaked. It suggested that the Investigation Officer (IO) had said "no cognizable offence is committed by Anil Deshmukh."

The CBI, however, has denied giving a clean chit to Deshmukh. The central agency, in a statement, had said, "It may be recalled that the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Bombay had ordered the registration of a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) in the said matter based on several PILs filed before the Hon'ble High Court. On completion of this PE, the competent authority directed registration of a regular case based on evidence collected during PE and the legal opinion. The FIR registered by CBI on 21.04.2021 has been available on the CBI website since 24.04.2021.''

The NCP leader had stepped down in April after the former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused him of corruption.