A day after the shooting incident at the Rohini Court, Delhi Bar Council Chairman Rakesh Sherawat along with other officials reached the Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday to meet Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. The meeting saw several discussions on the security situation in the Delhi court premises specifically after the shootout incident of Gangster Jitender Mann Gogi. After having a comprehensive discussion with Delhi police commissioner Asthana, Sherawat spoke to the media and informed them about the meeting.

He spoke about having a detailed discussion with the police commissioner on security lapse followed by other issues detected at the spot. Such some of these issues included non-functional metal detectors, CCTV cameras and non-vigilant security staff. "We asked him to fix accountability to avoid a repeat of such incidents, and the CP has responded positively", Sherawat added.

He also said that the Delhi Police Commissioner assured about upgrading the entire security system within a week and will soon meet the bar council regarding the developments.

Earlier on Friday, Chairman Rakesh Sherawat reacted to the situation and termed it a major security lapse. Speaking to news agency ANI, he condemned the incident and said that such incidents have repeatedly been happening, and the court security is now at stake. Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana also addressed the issue and said that two criminals opened fire at Gangster Jitender Mann Gogi when he was taken to the Rohini court for a hearing. Later, in retaliation, the police shot dead both the attackers, one of whom had a reward on his head.

Rohini court firing

On September 24, Friday, in Rohini Court No. 207, the incident took place when a gangster named Jitender Gogi was being produced in the court for a hearing. It was then when two assailants from a rival gang - Rahul and Maurice, entered the court premises in lawyers' attire and started firing at him. Three people were killed in the firing, whereas both the attackers were killed in a counterattack by Delhi Police. Later, Gogi, who suffered injuries from the attack, succumbed during treatment at the hospital.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: RepublicWorld/Twitter/@ANI