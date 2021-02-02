Delhi CP Boosts Morale Of Police Force, Asks For Resilience And Restraint Amid Escalations

As the tense situation on the farm laws continue at the borders of the national capital even after the Republic Day violence which was perpetrated following the tractor rally, Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Srivastava boosted the morale of the Police force and appealed to them to carry on their duties in the interest of the nation despite the escalated situation.

The Commissioner spoke highly of the Police personnel for exercising restraint during the Republic Day violence and also called for more alertness and preparedness for the future course of events. He said the protesting farmers had promised to follow the route decided mutually between them and the Police, but it was found that the protestors did not follow the route, broke the barricade and went astray.

Speaking on the injuries, violence and the wrath which was suffered by the Police force on Republic Day, the CP said, "There must be questions as to whatever happened, why it happened and what was our fault in it or why did we suffer so much. I know you will brave off such situations, it may not have affected you, but your family and friends might have been affected. But seeing your bravery, I am sure you all must have explained to them that the Police force is duty-bound to the nation, just like the army which is duty-bound to protect the national borders. You have done a great job."

"We are a disciplined force, we are there to control the situation not to escalate it further. If somebody uses force then we will try to calmly explain and pacify them. There may be forces which will instigate you but you must not get instigated and keep yourself calm," the Commissioner said while boosting their morale ahead of the future course of events as the farmers have announced a 'chakka jam' on February 6 to block national and state highways for three hours, for which the protestors have vowed to reach the Delhi borders after an emotional appeal by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

Seeing a few of the Unions calling off their protests after to the violence on Republic Day, Rakesh Tikait had earlier agreed to talk with the Centre to come to an amicable conclusion. However, in a stark U-Turn, the BKU leader has now set conditions for talks. He has demanded the release of the people who were arrested in connection with the Republic Day violence and the Red Fort breach. To avoid any escalation or any untoward incident, Delhi Borders have now been fortified with iron nails, barbed wires, and cemented barricades in anticipation of the influx of the farmers for the 'Chakka Jam'.

Rakesh Tikait has said the protests will go on till October-November adding that the headquarters for the protest will be Singhu border.

READ | 'Farm Bills A Fire That'll Cause Damage; Won't Lose Anything By Repealing,' Claim Tikaits

Clashes with protestors

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally in Delhi called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre’s three farm laws. Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts. More than 300 police personnel were injured in the clash.

The farmers continue to protest on the border areas of Delhi as the protest enters 69th day. If the Republic day violence wasn't enough, clashes broke out on Friday between the protesting farmers and the local villagers on the Singhu border who had come appeal to the farmers on Friday to vacate the protest area. The two sides pelted stones and attacked each other with sticks, leading to a further escalation in violence. The Delhi Police had to intervene which was met with stone-pelting. Thereafter, to control the escalating situation, the police was forced to lathi-charge the aggressive mob and fired tear gas shells. Several cops including SHO of Alipur suffered injuries in the clash at the Singhu Border.

READ | BKU's Rakesh Tikait Wants Separate Agriculture Budget & Hike In Rs 6,000 PM-KISAN Support