Delhi Crime Branch Apprehends Man Absconding For Two Years In Double Murder Cases

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a notorious criminal who had been on the run in connections with two murder cases. Delhi Crime Branch DCP Manoj C said that the accused, identified as Jeetu alias Jitender was arrested by his team following a tip-off. The official said that in 2019, Jitu along with his associates attacked Deepak, Ajay, and Amit.

The trio suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby government hospital where Deepak was declared brought dead while two others were severely injured. A case of murder was lodged in this respect with the Bhalawa Dairy police station.

The DCP said that as part of efforts to trace the wanted criminals, a team of Crime Branch under the supervision of Pankaj Singh ACP, and Inspector Vikas Rana was formed. The team collected all the information and worked out all the available technical information related to the case. The team visited all the possible hideouts of the accused persons across Delhi and western UP. Thereafter, on the basis of all the available clues and specific information, the team laid a trap and successfully apprehended the accused.

During interrogation, the accused confessed his involvement in two murder cases.

"The accused told the police that on the day of Holi, he had an argument with Deepak and friend which was sorted out but tension remained even after that. Later his brother was attacked by Deepak. Jitu and his aides rushed there and killed Deepak," said Mr Manoj.

Other accused persons were already arrested in the case by the local police. One of the accused Jeetu was the main accused in the present case. The official said that one more accused namely Lalit is still absconding in the present case. Efforts are being made to arrest accused Lalit in the present case.

Kingpin of ‘Baba Gang’ arrested

Last week, the Delhi Police arrested another notorious criminal and claimed to solve five sensational robbery cases that took place in Shahdara and East Delhi. DCP of Crime Branch, Manoj C, said that accused Sundar alias Baba is the kingpin of Baba Gang. He along with his associate had committed back-to-back robbery after jumping parole. A team of Inspector Dinesh Kumar and Arun Sindhu was formed to nab the kingpin.