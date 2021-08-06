Delhi Crime Branch Arrests A Gang Of Three For Allegedly Duping HDFC Bank Of ₹ 1.38 Crore

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested three fraudsters including a girl, for allegedly duping HDFC Bank of 1.38 crore. The police said that four Scooty, one I-10 car, 20 credit cards and 12 cell phones used in the commission of crime were recovered from them. The accused were identified as Harjeet Singh, Surender Singh, and Nisha Marwah. DCP of Crime, Rajesh Deo, said the accused duped HDFC bank to the tune of Rs 1.38 crore.

Deo said that the gang cheated the bank by opening fake bank accounts on fake Identities. The accused furnished fake documents with the bank. Accused Harjeet Singh used to pose himself as Jeet Singh, Hardeep Singh, Gurdeep Arora. Fake IDs of both Gurdeep Arora and Hardeep Singh were recovered from his possession. Debit/Credit cards of different banks in the name of Hardeep Singh and Gurdeep Arora have also been recovered from him.

Deo said that HDFC Bank lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch regarding misappropriation, cheating and forgery committed by various account holders. These accounts of different persons have common photographs and different identities, causing wrongful loss to the bank.

Deo said that a team under Inspector Jai Prakash was formed to nab the culprits. During the course of the investigation, SI Chandan found that accused are frequently purchasing goods by using credit cards issued on fake IDs. The official said they investigated these bank accounts and came to know that the fake account holder recharged one set-top box at Tilak Nagar. The police obtained the address, and all three were arrested.

Police found that the accused opened the accounts on fake IDs in Capital Finance Bank and Bandhan Bank and kept a large balance in these accounts; thereafter, they opened fake accounts on the same fake IDs in HDFC Bank. Accused deposited security cheques of Capital Finance Bank and Bandhan Bank. High-value cheques were used to open the account in HDFC banks; hence, these accounts qualified for premier banking services and were eligible for higher loans and platinum credit cards, using which they cheated HDFC Bank of Rs. 1 Crore 38 Lakhs.

