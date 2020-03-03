The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Delhi Police Crime Branch Arrests Gunman Shahrukh From Uttar Pradesh

Law & Order

Delhi Police Crime Branch arrests Shahrukh Pathan, the man in a red t-shirt who had opened fire at police during violence in northeast Delhi on Feb 24 from UP

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested Shahrukh, the man in a red t-shirt who had opened fire at police during violence in northeast Delhi on February 24 from Uttar Pradesh. 

Shahrukh was caught on camera threatening a policeman with a gun on February 24, 2020, in Jafrabad's Maujpur area, one of the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi. Shahrukh shot multiple rounds and also pointed the gun at a policeman's face.

READ | Delhi Police Denies That Kapil Mishra Has Been Given Y-grade Security; Congress Attacks

READ | Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Scheduled To Meet PM Modi, First After Delhi Elections

Violence grips North-East Delhi

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 47 lives and has left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures on Thursday evening. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and it soon turned into a communal riot.

Paramilitary forces were called in and on Wednesday, Delhi High Court stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace, meeting

READ | Delhi Violence: Head Constable Who Confronted Gunman In Maujpur Reflects Upon The Incident

READ | NCP Compares Amit Shah With Persian Ruler Nader Shah In Attack Over Delhi Violence

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Brett Lee
LEE BACKS INDIA TO REACH FINALS
Babul Supriyo
SUPRIYO MOCKS RAHUL FOR INTL TRAVEL
COVID-19
GOVT REVEALS DETAILS OF PATIENT
Karnataka
K'TAKA MINISTER'S EMERGENCY MEETING
Karti Chidambaram
'TOXICITY OF SOCIAL MEDIA IS BANE'
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS