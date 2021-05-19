Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Nalanda Based Gang For Committing COVID-19 Related Cyber Frauds

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police Crime Branch has nabbed cyber fraudsters who used to cheat needy people in the name of COVID-19 help. The gang was Nalanda-based and four accused named Deepak, Pankal, Sarvan and Mithlesh were arrested. They used to cheat COVID patients on the pretext of selling them oxygen concentrator, cylinder and life-saving equipment, drugs during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The four accused used to work for the notorious 'Chhote Choudhary gang'. The accused were arrested from Bihar's Nalanda and have admitted to having cheated more than 250 persons. More than Rs 1.5 Crore worth of transactions have been discovered from their bank accounts The fraud was done through social media and digital payment mode. The police have recovered Bank Account details, SIM Cards and Documents which are now being investigated in order to find their connections with other fraud cases that have happened in Delhi Police.

Identification documents like Aadhar Cards & Voter I-Cards

Mobile Phones

Rs 19,500 cash

Mobile numbers connected with the fake accounts

SIM Cards

ATM Cards of different Banks

Laptop

Delhi Police's Mission Cyber Prahar

The Delhi Police in a bid to curb cyber fraud during this ongoing pandemic launched a mission Cyber Prahar and arrested 90 persons who were cheating innocent persons on the pretext of selling them life-saving equipment and medicines. Special CP, Special Cell, Neeraj Thakur said that it was the first time when the entire Delhi Police with all units and districts worked together to fight cyber fraud.

"Cheats were active in NCR while they were operating from different States. We coordinated with other state Police to nab before they could cheat more people. We lodged 400 cases and arrested 90 persons," said Thakur adding that they got frozen Rs 60 lakh which were yet to be delivered to scamsters.

DCP Cyber Cell, Anyesh Roy said that 20 teams were formed to book and arrest the accused who were cheating needy persons on the pretext of selling them medicine, and other equipment.

COVID-19 Situation in Delhi

According to the Delhi government's state Health bulletin, Delhi recorded 3846 new COVID-19 cases, 9,427 recoveries and 235 deaths in 24 hours.

Total cases 14,06,719

Total recoveries 13,39,326

Death toll 22,346

Active cases 45,047

Delhi reports 3846 new #COVID19 cases, 9427 recoveries and 235 deaths.



Total cases 14,06,719

Total recoveries 13,39,326

Death toll 22,346



Active cases 45,047 pic.twitter.com/rYzlllNtpe — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

(Image Credits: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE/PIXABAY)