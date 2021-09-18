Delhi Crime Branch Nabs Two Drug Traffickers With Marijuana Worth Rs. 8-10 Lakh

On Saturday, two drug traffickers were arrested from Delhi’s Dwarka with a loaded consignment of 358kgs Marijuana in a car. The arrest was made by a team of the Inter-border Gangs Investigation Squad of the Crime Branch, who were conducting the search operation on the input of the interstate drug supply racket. As per Delhi police, the cost of the seized 358kgs of Marijuana is Rs.8-10 lakhs. The crime branch successfully caught the drug suppliers smuggling the drug from Naxal areas of Andhra Pradesh to various parts of the national capital. It was also reported that the Marijuana supply gang used high-end fast vehicles to transport the contraband drugs from Andhra Pradesh to Delhi. The drug mafia also used one car as a pilot to direct the other cars loaded with the drugs through safer routes.

The Mafia consists of more than half a dozen members; all of those have been identified till now. Delhi Police has expanded its search operation to catch the other members of the smuggling mafia in the national capital. The police are actively working to put such criminals behind the bar.

Delhi police nab group on charges of online frauds

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police arrested a group on Friday for allegedly luring people on social media platforms and defrauding them of money under the guise of delivering presents. According to authorities, a woman called Ritu filed a complaint at the Rani Bagh police station, alleging that she met a man named James from the United Kingdom through online talking on a social media platform. The complainant alleged that Jeams persuaded her to pay Rs 60,000 to his agent under the guise of sending presents that would necessitate the payment for customs clearance.

Even though she paid the amount, no goods were provided to her. During the police inquiry, it was discovered that the complainant had transferred the funds to an account in the name of Damodar, a resident of Delhi's Nangloi neighbourhood. But, upon further investigation, it was discovered that the account's related address was false. And the Delhi Police arrested the group following the investigation.

