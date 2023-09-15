Delhi Customs Destroys 147 Kg Illegal Narcotic Substances Worth Rs 396.5 Crores

The Delhi Customs Preventive Zone on Thursday destroyed 147 kg of illegal narcotic substances worth Rs 396.5 crore in a fight against the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS).

The destruction was made at the Waste Management facility authorized by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The illicit narcotics weighed 60.3628 kg, which included 56.346 kg Heroin, 2.150 kg MDMA Hydrochloride, 0.2193 Kg Marijuana, and 1.6475 Kg Ganja along with 10,894 NDPS-TIDIGESIC capsules weighing 87 kg destroyed by incineration.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence New Delhi seized the drugs and the whole process of destruction was monitored by a High Level Drug Disposal Committee. The contraband was incinerated as per the guidelines under the Hazardous & Other Wastes (M&TM) Rules, 2016.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government's commitment to adopting a "Zero Tolerance" policy against narcotics in order to achieve a drug-free India.

During the regional conference on "Drugs Trafficking and National Security" earlier this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the urgent need for collective action against drugs. He stressed the importance of putting a halt to the promotion and proliferation of narcotics.

He stated that PM Modi has set a target that when the country celebrates the centenary of independence, then India should be drug-free. It is the BJP government's aim to create such an India that no youth in the country has the habit of drugs and in this, both the central and state governments will work together, then only the nation will be able to achieve success in this campaign.