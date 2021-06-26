Delhi Cyber Crime Fails To File FIR Against Twitter Over Child Porn; NCPCR Summons DCP

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued summons to the DCP of Delhi Police Cyber Cell seeking personal appearance on June 29 on the matter of filing an FIR against Twitter over the presence of child pornography on the platform.

"NCPCR has issued summons to DCP Cyber Crime, Delhi seeking personal appearance along with a copy of FIR which is to be filed on Twitter,” Priyank Kanoongo, NCPCR chief told ANI. "Twitter was found to have given false and misleading responses during the enquiry conducted by NCPCR for the presence of pornographic and child sexual abuse matter, a grievous offence under the POCSO ACT," he added.

After conducting an inquiry and finding child pornographic material (CSAM) on the microblogging site, the NCPCR directed Delhi Police to book Twitter India under section 11/15/19 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, section 199/292 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and any other relevant sections of IT Act on May 29. The child rights body has summoned the Delhi police as it failed to submit a report on this, within the stipulated time period was seven days.

On May 29, the NCPCR had issued a letter to the secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology, asking it to ban the access of children on Twitter immediately, till the platform is made safe for children by ensuring complete removal of CSAM and pornographic material and also reporting of cybercrime cases to the authorities in India. The consequence of non-attendance will be levied in case of not absence without lawful excuse as provided in rules 10, 12 of order XVI.

Child Pornography links found on Twitter

In the complaint sent to the Delhi Police, the NCPCR has said that some links to Child Pornography were found on Twitter. Apart from this, there were some links that were created on the dark web which have also appeared on Twitter. When the Commission sought a reply from Twitter in this regard, it clearly stated that Twitter India cannot reply in this matter. Whereas, when the commission investigated, it found that 99 per cent of the shares of Twitter India are with California-based micro-blogging site Twitter. After this, the Children's

After NCPCR wrote to the IT Ministry, Union Minister of Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad sent out a stern message to the California-based micro-blogging site as he asserted that all social media platforms will have to comply with the rules laid down in India.

