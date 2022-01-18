Delhi DCP Deepak Yadav Elaborates On Security Arrangements In Place For Republic Day

Ahead of the Republic Day parade, Delhi DCP Deepak Yadav informed that several security arrangements have been made this year due to the sensitivity of the day as well as rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. DCP Deepak Yadav also said that the Delhi Police will be closely working with the para-military forces and will also install analytics software in CCTV footage for better details.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Delhi DCP Deepak Yadav said, "We've made elaborate security arrangements in place keeping in the view the sensitivity of Republic Day. The number of COVID-19 cases is also high this year. We have briefed our staff to exercise all precautions so that they do not fall ill because of COVID. Several units of the Delhi Police are working together and their work is well-defined. The deployment of Central Agencies and para-military forces also take place, and we coordinate with them. This is how we make all the arrangements."

"As far as the security coverage is concerned, we'll keep CCTVs installed in the entire area. We have also planned to install analytics software on those footages so that we get better information," DCP Yadav added.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police issued an order, prohibiting the flying of drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, etc, in the National Capital Territory (NCT) till February 15 and the order will be effective from January 20. This comes after a bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard (NSG) defused the IED recovered from Ghazipur, just 12 days ahead of Republic Day on Friday (January 14).

Republic Day Parade 2022

The Republic Day parade will not start at the scheduled time of 10 a.m. and will instead begin 30 minutes later at 10.30 am, for the first time in 75 years. According to ANI, a senior police officer said that this year the Republic Day Parade will start at 10:30 a.m.Before the parade begins, homage will be paid to security personnel who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, the officer said, adding that the delay is also caused due to the unavoidable COVID-19 related restrictions.

"The parade ceremony will be 90-minute-long like last year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. Later, contingents will March past. Tableaus will be showcased representing cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the parade," the officer said.