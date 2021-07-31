Delhi: DCP Manishi Chandra Briefs Press, Says Kala Jathedi Became 'Sardar To Befool Cops'

Shortly after the Delhi Police's Special Cell nabbed wanted Gangster Kala Jathedi, DCP Manishi Chandra said that it was a tough task for the Delhi Police to nab the most wanted criminal as the latter was not using any gadgets even for communication purposes. He knew that the police were after him and hence he used to avoid places where cameras are installed, the DCP added. He further said that it was tough for them to trace him without having any technical surveillance.

Chandra said, "We chased him in 25 cities and travelled around 1000 KMs behind him. Finally, he was nabbed along with lady gangster Anuradha. A Chinese made pistol was recovered from him."

The official said that a team of Inspectors Vikram Dahiya and Sandeep Dabas, SI Bachhoo Tewtiya, under the supervision of ACP Rahul Vikram had got a tip-off about Kala Jathedi, which led to his arrest.

DCP Manishi Chandra: 'He became Sardar to fool cops'

The DCP said that Kala had disguised himself as a Sardar when he was located near Sarahanpur. Kala had worn a turban and put goggles. The police first made sure it wasn't a Sardar and then nabbed him. The special cell and crime branch had been working together on special inputs for six months to nab him. The lead started from Goa and the search led them to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

"Thereafter, the operation was code-named ‘Op D-24’ to signify that the criminal was running ahead of us by only 24 hours and it was a race against time to reduce this to D-20/16/12 and so on," said DCP Chandra.

Sagar Dhankar murder case

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police will interrogate Kala Jathedi in connection with the Sagar Dhankar murder case. Wrestler Sushil Kumar had alleged that Kala Jathedi wanted to eliminate him. Sushil Kumar is facing a murder charge for allegedly murdering Sagar and beating Sonu Mahal. Police said Sonu Mahal is a relative of Kala and hence he had threatened Sushil.

