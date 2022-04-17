Delhi: Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Sight Of Jahangirpuri Clash; Call It 'pre-planned'

Following the reported violent incidents during a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, eyewitnesses to the incident recalled the horrific sights of the violence that broke out last evening. While people in the area remain in a state of terror and tension prevails following the developments, Republic TV spoke to some of the eyewitnesses of the incident who narrated the clashes that were followed by stone-pelting.

One of the eyewitnesses who was injured in the violence with a bandage on his head spoke to Republic and said that it was a peaceful rally, however, stones were pelted out of a sudden.

"A sadhu (monk) was sitting over there when the stone pelting started and all of the other people retreated back in fear. However, I had to wait for the sadhu as he was all alone. I started pulling him after which stones were hurled at me during which one of the stones hit my head and then on my leg. My children and my nephew were also with me."

Further, adding that a group of people had asked them to not take the procession in front of the mosque, he said stones were hurled from the top of the mosques as well.

Another eyewitness who was a part of the procession while speaking to Republic also said, that a peaceful rally was being carried out where the devotees were chanting slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. However, a group of people suddenly started pelting stones during which around 800-1000 people including children and women were injured.

A woman who was also a victim of the violence while expressing her anger upon the situation said that the rioters did not spare anyone irrespective of their religion, gender, or background.

Similarly, another eyewitness went on to claim that he has a video of his vehicle being attacked further adding that the "violence was very dangerous." Another man further informed that stones were pelted from mosques which injured the people and the police personnel, while shops were also looted and vehicles were attacked. While stone-pelting started immediately after the riots took place, rioters were also seen carrying swords, an eyewitness added.

A person also alleged a "pre-planned conspiracy" behind the violent outbreak.

Heavy police deployment after Jahangirpuri clashes

After multiple incidents of reported violence on the occasion of Ram Navami, clashes were now reported followed by stone-pelting from Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening during a Shobha Yatra. During this while, many people including two policemen were injured. Vehicles were also vandalised by miscreants. Speaking on the same, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told ANI that the “situation is under control” and further made an appeal to citizens “not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media”.

In the meantime, while there has been heavy police deployment in the Jahangirpuri area where, the clash broke out during a religious procession on Saturday night, the situation is said to be under control for now.

Image: Republic