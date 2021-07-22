Delhi: FIR Lodged Against Unidentified Men For Harassing Darjeeling Women

The Delhi police have lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged harassment of a 30-year-old woman and her friends by a group of men in the national capital. The incident took place in southwest Delhi's Hauz Khas area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. According to the police, the victim and her friends were waiting for a cab outside a bar when three to four men passed lewd comments. The police also informed that women are residents of Darjeeling in West Bengal.

FIR registered against unidentified men in the national capital

The complaint was lodged on Wednesday at Safdarjung Enclave police station. As the men passed lewd comments, the women recorded the incident on their mobile phones. Moreover, in the video uploaded, the women can be heard lashing out at the men who were asking them for their 'rate'.

The video that was uploaded on social media soon went viral. Following this, the cab arrived and the women left the area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh informed that the case was lodged under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Moreover, the video had also prompted the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) to issue a notice to police, asking them to register an FIR.

An FIR has been registered in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave in connection with an incident wherein 3-4 people passed lewd comments on 3 women from Darjeeling in the intervening night of July 18 & July 19. Efforts are being made to identify the culprits: DCP South West IP Singh — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

"I saw this video on social media and was disgusted to see how a group of men were fearlessly harassing the women. Strong deterrence needs to be created against sexual harassment so that no one dares to commit such a crime. We have issued a notice to police seeking an FIR and probe in the matter," said DCW Chief Swati Maliwal

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो में देखा गया - दिल्ली के हौज खास इलाके में कुछ नॉर्थ ईस्टर्न लड़कियों के साथ हुई छेड़छाड़. लड़कों के ग्रुप ने लड़कियों से पूछा उनका "रेट"



DCW अध्यक्षा @SwatiJaiHind ने बताया मामले को बेहद गंभीर, पुलिस को एफआईआर के लिए भेजा नोटिस pic.twitter.com/lrtNGBOwao — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) July 21, 2021

Activist Brinda Adige speaks to Republic TV

Speaking to Republic TV, activist Brinda Adige opined that the police were also not very favourable as they do not register the cases immediately. She further stated that the victims were ethnic minorities in Delhi and added that when such women are in the national capital, there is some kind of attitude that they are not Indians. Adige has therefore suggested that the police should increase their patrolling on the streets in the national capital and the other parts of the country.

"People here feel that they can be harassed and women across India are not safe. There is always street harassment. Many times, the police say that they are taking action. What action have they taken?" the activist questioned "We need to push the police and the state agencies to take cognisance. Delhi should be safe and its the capital of our country. If the capital does not cater to all Indians, then how can you call it a capital?" she added

With PTI Inputs