Delhi: Fire Extinguishers Painted Black & Sold As Oxygen Cylinders, 3 Accused Arrested

The Delhi police arrested three people in connection with selling painted fire extinguishers as oxygen concentrators to relatives of COVID-19 patients. Following a complaint received from a local resident, a raid has been conducted in the Alipur area of the national capital where over 500 empty fire extinguishers painted black were seized. A whopping cash amount of Rs 49,500 was also recovered in the raid. "The accused have been identified as Ravi Sharma (40), Mohammad Abdul (38), and Shambhu Shah (30), all residents of Alipur", said officials.

“During the inquiry, it was found that distributor Ravi Sharma was removing red paint of fire cylinders which were used for filling of CO2 and was converting them into oxygen cylinders by painting them black with the help of Abdul and Shah,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

The Police has seized 532 fire extinguisher iron gas cylinders of different sizes, 26 oxygen gas cylinder nozzles, two electric grinders used to remove the red paint of the cylinders, three silver colour spray-paint cans, one black paint box, one paint-brush, one pipe-wrench.

Police have also registered over 300 cases in connection with cheating and black-marketing or hoarding of oxygen cylinders and medical equipment during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Chinmoy Biswal said that a total of 303 FIRs have so far been registered in connection with such incidents.

Delhi Govt to set up 48 oxygen plants: CM Kejriwal

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that his government will set up 48 oxygen plants, including 21 that are being imported from France, across the national capital to address the shortage of life-saving gas. Kejriwal inspected the installation of a new oxygen plant at the Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital. He said the plant can generate 330 liters of oxygen, which can fill 50-60 cylinders, and if used directly, 33 patients can be treated 24x7, adding that it will help the 200-bed hospital.

He took to Twitter and said, "Inspected the installation of the new oxygen plant at Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital. I want to thank the French govt for their support. We are setting up 48 such plants across Delhi to address the shortage of oxygen."