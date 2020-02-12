Delhi: Five Bodies Found In House At Bhajanpura Area, Suicide Suspected

In a breaking development, dead bodies of at least five people have been recovered from inside a house in Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Wednesday. The police had received a call at nearly 11:30 am during which the caller informed the cops of a foul smell coming from the house. Police reached the spot and found out the main entrance was locked from outside while the back entry was locked from inside.

Decomposed bodies found

The cops entered the house after breaking the lock and recovered the bodies. Shambhu, who was an e-rickshaw driver, his wife and three children — two sons Shivam (17), Sachin (14) and a daughter Komal (12) — were all found dead. The bodies were decomposed and police suspect they died four-five days ago. The highly-decomposed bodies have been sent for the post mortem examination.

Suicide angle suspected

The house has not been ransacked and suspicion is that it is a mass suicide case. Nonetheless, no angles into this case have been ruled out by police. The family is reported to have been living in the rented accommodation for six months. DCP, Northeast Delhi, said that they are investigating the case from all possible angles.

Burari Horror House

Earlier, in a similar mysterious situation, eleven members of the Bhatia family — Narayan Devi, her sons Bhavnesh Bhatia and Lalit Bhatia, their wives Savita and Tina, her daughter Pratibha and five grandchildren — were found dead on the morning of July 1, 2018 by a neighbour in north Delhi's Burari. Police probe, autopsy reports and handwritten notes from the house concluded that the family was performing a ritual that went wrong, leading to their deaths.

