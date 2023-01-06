Last Updated:

Delhi: Former Congress MLA Asif Khan Held For Misbehaving With Police

Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with police in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

Asif Khan

Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with police in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday at 2 pm, police were checking the CCTV camera footage in the Nai Basti area regarding an incident of motor vehicle theft. Khan came there and started misbehaving with the police staff, a senior police officer said.

A case under sections 186, 353, 341, 153 A of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Shaheen Bagh police station and Khan was arrested. He has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody, the officer said.

Khan was earlier arrested early in November last year for allegedly misbehaving with a police officer and manhandling him.

