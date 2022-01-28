Delhi Gangrape: Police Arrests 9 Out Of 11 Accused Named In FIR; Intensifies Probe

Amid the outrage over the monstrous Delhi gangrape, the Delhi Police revealed on Friday that it had arrested 11 persons including 9 women in this case. Mentioning that this list includes 9 out of the 11 persons named in the FIR, the police assured that more arrests will be made soon. The ghastly crime came to light after Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal took cognizance of this on Thursday morning and issued a notice to the police demanding strict action.

After meeting the victim in person, Maliwal wrote, "I met the girl. She told how three men gang-raped her and the women standing there instigated them to rape. The girl has inhuman wounds on her body. She was made bald, her face was blackened and was paraded in the area. The oppression of those selling illegal liquor has increased a lot. The police should tighten the noose around them."

Sexual assault on a woman in Delhi's Shahdara: A total of 11 people, including 9 women, arrested. Nine out of the 11 accused who are named in the FIR, have been arrested. Delhi Police say that more arrests will be made soon. — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

Horrific Delhi gangrape

In a shocking development, a woman was allegedly abducted, gangraped and paraded on the streets of east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a garland of slippers around her neck. Speaking to the media on this incident, Shahdara DCP R Sathiyasundaram said, "An unfortunate incident of sexual assault of a woman due to personal enmity happened in Shahdara district. Police have nabbed four accused and the probe is on. All possible help and counselling are being provided to the victim".

Condemning this horrific crime, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal castigated Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the law and order situation in the national capital. Moreover, he stressed that the people of Delhi will not tolerate such heinous crimes and criminals at any cost. Meanwhile, East Delhi MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir spoke to the Shahdara DCP on this incident and assured that the culprits won't be spared.