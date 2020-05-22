Delhi Government Hiding Death Toll Due To Coronavirus In National Capital?

Massive discrepancies in the number of the death toll in National capital due to Coronavirus has been reported, as per the data released by Delhi government. 194 people have died in Delhi due to Coronavirus till 21st May but according to South Delhi Municipal Corporation, around 400 people have been buried/cremated till 21st May which is more than double the figure released by Delhi Government.

READ | PM Modi Announces Rs 1000 Cr Aid To WB; Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia For Victims Of Cyclone Amphan

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Railway Ticket Bookings To Resume; Cases Soar To 1,18,447

While speaking to Republic TV, Mayor of SDMC Kamaljeet Sehrawat said that the figure of around 400 deaths pertains to only South Delhi Municipal Corporation. If the data of two other MCDs i.e. North and East Delhi is added then the death toll could cross the mark of 800.

"If we talk about the data available with us, 249 COVID-19 suspected and positive bodies have been cremated in Punjabi Bagh cremation ground, in Madanpur Khadar 1 dead body has been buried and 138 bodies have been buried in the burial ground at ITO," said Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

When added, 388 COVID 19 bodies have been cremated/buried in cremation/ burial grounds fall under South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

READ | ICSE Class 10 & ISC Class 12 Exam Timetable Out; Rescheduled Between July 1 And July 14

READ | India's 2020-21 GDP Growth To Remain In Negative Category; Forex Reserves At $487 Bn: RBI

Further speaking on death toll due to corona in Delhi, SDMC Mayor said that if data of North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations are added to South Delhi Municipal Corporation, then the toll will definitely cross the mark of 800 deaths due to corona in Delhi.

"If we add the number of COVID-19 infected bodies cremated/buried from North and East Municipal Corporations then the death toll will definitely cross the mark of 800, I don't know why Delhi government is fudging data. I believe the Delhi government must tell truth to the people of Delhi because corona has now spread at war footing level and if we tell the truth then people of Delhi will become conscious," the SDMC mayor said.

Hiding data from people of Delhi could be dangerous and cause serious impact on the lives of Delhiites said SDMC Mayor. "If we hide data then people will not be serious about the consequences of this decease," she added.