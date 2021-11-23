'Delhi Govt Cannot Mitigate Food Security Act Via Doorstep Ration Delivery': Centre

Opposing the Delhi government's Doorstep Delivery of Ration Scheme, the Central government has stated that the state government cannot mitigate the architecture of the National Food Security Act with their scheme. It says that the fair price shops are an integral part of the NFSA and the state to fall in this architecture of the law.

The bench chaired by Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh was hearing the plea for several hours and has now postponed it till November 29. The plea which was filed by Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh challenging the state government's scheme for home delivery of ration under Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana has become a flashpoint between the BJP-led union government and the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi with the former pointing out the violation of the provisions of the National Food Security Act while the latter rooting out ration mafia for ensuring that all the beneficiaries get the ration.

Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati who was representing the Centre said that the Centre has no role in the selection of fair price shop owners, it is chosen by the state government. Further speaking about the Act, she said that it mandates the obligations of both the central and the state governments and it is responsible for the execution of the processes under this act. Further asserting that the state government can give higher benefits than the NFSA act, she said that they cannot mitigate the architecture of the law.

SC turns down Centre's plea against supply of food grains to fair price shops

Earlier on November 15, the Supreme Court of India refused to entertain the central government's plea filed against the Delhi High Court order which directs the Delhi government to stop the supply of food grains to fair price shops. The plea was turned down on the basis of the September 27 order of the High Court.

The Centre has been pointing out that the Delhi government's doorstep ration delivery scheme is contrary to the NFSA and it is different from the other states whereas the state government in defence of its home delivery scheme said that the scheme is for the poor and is now being threatened by fair price shop owners to opt-out of the home delivery model. It further argues that the scheme will ensure clean packages of food grains to reach poor people as there is rampant corruption and inefficiency in the extant model of the Public Distribution systems.

(With PTI inputs, Image: PTI)