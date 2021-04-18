Delhi Govt Files FIR On 2 Pvt Hospitals For Displaying Incorrect Bed Info Amid Scarcity

Amid a scarcity of hospital beds in the national capital, Delhi government on Sunday, has filed an FIR against two private hospitals for displaying wrong information about vacant beds. While the name of the hospitals are not known, Delhi govt has cracked down on these hospitals under the DDMA act. CM Kejriwal has already written to PM Modi seeking urgent supply of oxygen & reservation of 7,000 beds out of central govt's 10,000 beds for COVID patients.

Delhi govt cracks down on 2 pvt hospitals

Delhi government to register FIR against two private hospitals for showing inaccurate data regarding beds on Corona app. Action to be taken under DDMA Act: Sources#COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

Delhi govt seeks 80% reservation

Earlier in the day, Delhi govt has directed all nursing homes and private hospitals providing COVID-19-related treatment in the national capital to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU and ward bed capacity for coronavirus patients. The order issued by the medical superintendent, nursing homes mentioned that the occupancy of ICU beds and ward beds for coronavirus patients in 115 private hospitals has reached "almost 100 per cent and 90 per cent" respectively. 25,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi and the positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 per cent in the last 24 hours.

In the next two-three days, the Delhi government will come up with 6,000 beds at the Yamuna Sports Complex, Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises and in schools. It is also arranging high-flow oxygen beds for the patients, the chief minister added. Less than 100 ICU beds are vacant in Delhi hospitals and the situation is worsening every moment, Kejriwal said. The govt has requested Railways to arrange COVID beds at Anand Vihar & Shakur Basti railway station with logistical support, medical staff & oxygen facilities on emergency basis & identify more facilities up to the level of 5,000 beds as was done last year.

Delhi's weekend curfew guidelines

With the rise in cases, Delhi has imposed a weekend curfew which will kick in on Friday 10 PM to Monday 5 AM, barring people's movement in the state except for some essential activities. All shopping malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment parks shut, while Cinemas/Theatres/Multiplexes open with 30% capacity. All personnel's movement barred except - govt officials, judicial officers, all pvt medical personnel, pregnant women and medical patients, persons from airports/railway stations/bus stations, media. People going for vaccination are also exempted.

People related to commercial establishments like shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits, milk, meat, fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines, banks, insurance offices, ATMs, telecommunications, IT services, delivery of essential goods, petrol pumps, power services, cold storage and warehouses, pvt security, manufacturing units of essential goods are also exempted from restrictions. One weekly market per day to be allowed in all three Municipal Corporations. Marriages are allowed with a cap of 50 people, 20 for funerals. India's daily COVID cases have now grown to 2,00,000 on average, while fatalities have increased to 1000+ a day.