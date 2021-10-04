Delhi Govt Sends Notice To Ganga Ram Hospital Over Norms Violation: Sources

The Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to a leading private hospital here over alleged violation of some of the norms laid out for treatment of patients in the category of economically weaker section (EWS), official sources said on Monday.

However, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) officials said the allegations in the notice were not true.

"The hospital authorities are replying to the issues raised, and hope that misunderstanding, if any, should be resolved soon," the officials said.

The SGRH is a leading private hospital with 675 beds.

The Delhi government's Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS) has issued a show-cause notice to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for alleged violation of various clauses of the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2011, the official sources said.

The notice, sent recently, was issued after complaints that patients in the category of economically weaker section (EWS) were allegedly not being admitted at the well-known hospital in central Delhi even when reserved beds were lying vacant, they said.

The show-cause notice was issued after the DGHS allegedly found that the hospital's replies to their questions were "not satisfactory". The Delhi DGHS "invoked clause 14.1" of the Schedule appended to Rule 14 of Delhi Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2011, the sources said.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA from Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi, in a statement, claimed that he had been pursuing the matter with the Delhi DGHS for a long time, writing letters on what he alleged was "violation of the EWS norms by the hospital".

This includes non-admission of EWS patients even when a large number of beds reserved for EWS-category patients were lying vacant, refusal of treatment to such patients, citing the Covid situation as an excuse, he claimed.

