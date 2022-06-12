Delhi: Hand-grenade Found Submerged In Hindon Canal Near Yamuna Khadar; Defused By NSG

A hand grenade was found in Delhi’s Yamuna Khadar area on Saturday night, causing a scare among the residents. The grenade was found submerged in water in the Hindon canal under DND flyover in the Mayur Vihar Police Station area.

The incident was reported to the Delhi police and a team arrived at the spot for investigation. Shortly after, the National Security Guard (NSG) was called to defuse the grenade.

According to the police, the hand grenade was found in a earthen pot by divers who keep scouting the river bed for coins. After receiving information about the same, ACP and SHO of Mayur Vihar were sent for investigation. They were accompanied by several officers of the Delhi Police. Simultaneously, the NSG team was called, which defused the grenade.

According to the police, the grenade appeared to be old. An FIR has been registered under Explosives Substance Act, officials said.

Hand grenades found in Mohammadpur area

This is not the first time an explosive has been found in Delhi. Earlier on April 25, police received information about suspicious items like hand grenades found in the Mohammadpur area of ​​South Delhi. Delhi Police cordoned off the area and a bomb squad team was called to investigate the matter.

Earlier, an IED was recovered from a house in the Seemapuri area during a search operation by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. It was sealed in a packet inside a suspicious bag. Prior to this, a bag full of explosives, containing a mixture of RDX and ammonium nitrate, was also found in the Ghazipur Phool Mandi area in Delhi. It weighed about 3 kg.