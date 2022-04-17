Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Violence: Gautam Gambhir 'appeals For Peace', Vows To Punish Culprit

After clashes were reported in New Delhi during the Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir said on Saturday that the stone-pelting that targeted the Hanuman Jayanti procession was sad and condemnable.

Gautam Gambhir, who is an MP from the East-Delhi Lok Sabha seat, slammed the attackers and said that those who were a part of the violence neither deserve to be called Delhiites nor deserve to live in Delhi. Reacting to the clashes in the Sobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti, Gambhir took to Twitter and said, "Stone pelting on Hanuman Jayanti procession is sad and condemnable. Those who do this neither deserve to be called Delhiites nor to live here."

In his statement on Twitter, Gambhir further made an appeal, saying, "I want to appeal to all to maintain peace. The culprits will get the harshest punishment!"

हनुमान जयंती की शोभायात्रा पर पथराव दुःखद और निंदनीय है. ऐसा करने वाले न दिल्लीवासी कहलाने लायक हैं और न यहाँ रहने के. मैं सभी से अपील करना चाहता हूँ की शांति बनाए रखें. दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सज़ा मिलेगी! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 16, 2022

'Same module, same operation, same strategy': BJP

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who was a few kilometres away from Jahangirpuri, drew a parallel with the clashes at Karauli, Khargone, and Himmatnagar and claimed that 'the same module, the same operation, the same strategy was being followed'.

"These are small terror activities, well-planned, happening all across India against peaceful, non-violent worshippers. This cannot be accepted, " Mishra said, opining that the area is mentioned in the Delhi riots chargesheet."

In the chargesheet, Umar Khalid had stated that Bangladeshi intruders live in this area and they were used in Shaheen Bagh, also in Delhi riots, and now they are being used again, against law and order, against peace in the city in the country," the BJP leader said.

BJP leader Hans Raj Hans also spoke to Republic TV on Jahangirpuri clashes and said, "What happened, no one knows...Also, the people behind it are unknown. But whatever happened was very unfortunate, it is shocking, to say the least...The trend of clashes that are going on, state after state has now reached Delhi, which is the capital, the heart of India. The Prime Minister, as well as the Home Minister, is concerned, and very soon the whole conspiracy will be exposed," Hans said.

Clash in Shobha Yatra

Violence broke out during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, April 16. Several vehicles have been vandalised by miscreants and police personnel were injured. The injured have been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

"A clash broke out between two communities. But we have deployed adequate forces and senior officers are also at the spot. The situation is being brought under control now," the Delhi Police said in a statement.