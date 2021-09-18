Delhi HC Accepts Plea Against AAP Govt Over Inadequate Action In Controlling Dengue

Public interest litigation was moved to the bench at the Delhi High Court on Thursday, September 16, asking for the court’s intervention in vector-borne diseases, stating that the steps taken by the civic authorities under the Delhi Government have been inadequate. Advocate Arpit Bhargava appeared before the bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Amit Bansal and stated that the court must do everything possible to save lives. He said, "We should not see a repeat of the situation in Faizabad, since children are dying there because of dengue."

The application portrayed details on how the Delhi government has failed to implement orders regarding the spread of dengue passed earlier in the High Court. The Bench replied saying that the court can allow the petitioner to intervene and make submissions in the pending suo motu case. However, the court made it clear that the petitioner cannot file another disposed of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) matter and said that the state government cannot intervene in the legal process to object as it is in the public interest.

Continuous lack of efforts from the Delhi Government

Arpit Bhargava’s applicated said that the dengue cases have been on an upward trend and the trajectory showcase a tremendous increase in the cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya, as is the trend this time around each year. Bhargava further pointed out that authorities have done nothing to prevent the increase in the spread of such diseases and now are not even acknowledging that the diseases are increasing after the monsoon season. He further said that there is no effective implementation of the Solid Waste Management laws that were drafted under the supervision of the Delhi High Court itself.

The Plea also said that the government made no efforts to spread awareness with the help of campaigns and outreach activities and the government has ignored the court's order regarding the same dated 17.08.2016. Arpit Bhargava mentioned that there were no door-to-door visits or focusing on the slum areas as seen in other states to prevent the breeding of the mosquitoes. Advocate Arpit Bhargava has approached the Delhi High court with an application filed in a disposed of PIL matter in which several directions were passed by the Court from 2016 to 2018.

(With inputs from ANI)