Delhi HC Allows Centre To Take Any Action Against Twitter For Not Complying With IT Rules

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, July 6 expressed displeasure after noting that Twitter is not complying with the New IT Rules 2021 and has delayed the appointment of certain officers as mandated under the new IT Rules for the Social Media Intermediaries (SMIs).

"How long does your process take. If Twitter thinks it can take as long it wants in our country, I will not allow that," said a single judge bench of the high court presided over by Justice Rekha Palli.

'Take Action'

The observation came in after Twitter through Senior Advocate Sajan Povaya informed the bench that its still in the final stages of appointing certain officers including a Grievance Redressal Officer. The court also told the Central government that its not granting any protection to the Social media giant. "You're free to take any action against them, we are not giving any protection," the bench told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma.

Meanwhile, the Centre through ASG Sharma told the court that even after a three months buffer time was given to the micro-blogging platform, they have still not complied with the New IT Rules 2021.The submissions were made while the court was hearing a petition filed by Amit Acharya alleging non-compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 by Twitter.

Latest Affidavit

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday, July 8 as Twitter's counsel Sajan Povaya couldn't seek certain instructions due to the time gap between New Delhi and the United States of America (USA). The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) of the Government of India through an affidavit submitted on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that the Safe Harbour Immunity under the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act) is no longer available to Twitter, as it hasn't "fully" comply with the new IT rules.

The affidavit read," I(MeiTY) submit that the IT Rules 2021, I submit that the IT Rules, 2021 are the law of the land and Respondent No.2 (Twitter) is mandatorily required to comply with the same. Any no compliance amounts to a breach of the provisions of the IT Rules, 2021 thereby leading to Respondent No. 2 (Twitter) losing its immunity conferred under Section 79 (1) of the IT Act, 2000."

It is pertinent to mention here that the immunity of safe harbour is provided for under Section 79 (1) of the IT Act. Section 79 of the IT Act, states, “an intermediary shall not be liable for any third party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by him," therefore providing Safe Harbour protection. This implies that intermediaries such as Twitter or Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are not liable to punishment if third parties (users) misuse the infrastructure, in this case, the platform.

The Ministry outlined that the Safe Harbour is only guaranteed when the intermediary does not ‘initiate the transmission,’ ‘select the receiver of the transmission,’ and ‘modify the information contained in the transmission', which means that as long as the platform acts just as the medium to carry out messages from users A to user B, that is, without interfering in any manner, it will be safe from any legal prosecution. On June 16, Twitter lost its "safe harbour" immunity in India for its failure to comply with the IT rules. While the new guidelines came into force on May 26, the social media giant was issued a final compliance notice by the MeitY on June 5 as the former was seeking amendments. The Centre had clearly warned Twitter that nonadherence will lead to unintended consequences including Twitter losing exemption from liability as an intermediary.