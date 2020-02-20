Delhi HC Allows Crime Branch To Interrogate Bookie Sanjeev Chawla Only In Tihar Jail

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to interrogate Sanjeev Chawla in Tihar Jail only, till February 28. Chawla is an alleged bookie and key accused in one of cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje.

Justice Anu Malhotra said Chawla, who was extradited from the UK on February 13, will remain lodged in Tihar Jail during the trial and conviction, if any, in the case, as per the assurance given by the Indian government to the foreign authorities. The court also said the interrogation will be allowed only till February 28, after which the period of 15 days of his arrest would come to an end.

The bench directed that the investigating agency shall take care to ensure that Chawla is treated with dignity during the investigation and interrogation. It said after this period, no further permission for interrogation of Chawla in relation to this case can be granted.

"Investigating agency in the matter is permitted to conduct the interrogation of the petitioner (Chawla) at the Tihar Jail complex only in terms of the timeline stipulated in terms of Section 167(2) of the CrPC," the court said in its 76-page judgment pronounced in the evening.

Arguing for Chawla, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa had stated that the request of extradition sent by the Indian government clearly suggests that the investigation has attained finality and the accused's presence is only required for the trial.

On the other hand, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Home Ministry, said, "The centrepiece of the assurance given to UK government that he will be kept in Tihar will not be violated." "He (Chawla) will be confronted and investigated in Tihar, and if he is to be confronted with anyone outside Delhi, we will use video conferencing," Jain said, adding that if at all he has to be taken anywhere, they will seek court's permission.

Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in 2013, naming him and five others, including the late Cronje, for conspiracy to cheat. Chawla is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Cronje to fix a South African tour of India in February-March 2000.

