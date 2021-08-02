Delhi HC Allows Termination Of 22-week Pregnancy As Foetus Suffering From Abnormalities

On August 2, the Delhi High Court granted permission to a woman for medical termination of 22-week pregnancy as the foetus was suffering from serious abnormalities with fewer chances of survival. Justice Rekha Palli, during the hearing, considered the report of the medical board of AIIMS, that it agreed with the decision of the would-be-parents to abort the foetus due to the abnormalities.

Justice Rekha Palli said, "Considering the report of experts..., I am of the view that the petition deserves to be allowed. The petitioner (woman) is allowed to terminate her pregnancy."

Stating that the continuation of the pregnancy to its full term not only carries a substantial risk of a serious handicap to the offspring, Advocate Sneha Mukherjee, who was representing the woman said there is also a high chance of morbidity in the foetus. Following the hearing of the petition filed by the woman, the Delhi HC granted permission to the couple to get the pregnancy terminated at the hospital of their choice. Rekha Palli further said that the gynaecologist concerned shall ensure that the process is done at the earliest.

It is important to note here that Section 3 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act does not permit termination of pregnancy in case the period of gestation is more than 20 weeks. The couple, who had filed the petition in the Delhi HC, was present in the video conferencing hearing. They told the court that keeping in view the abnormalities with which the foetus has been suffering, they want to discontinue the 22-week pregnancy.

Earlier on July 28, the Delhi HC had directed AIIMS to expeditiously constitute a medical board and examine the woman and furnish a report regarding the feasibility of undergoing termination of her pregnancy. In January last year, the Union Cabinet had approved the Medical Termination Pregnancy (Amendments) BIll, 2020, which provides for enhancing the upper gestation limit from 20 to 24 weeks for special categories of women including survivors of rape, victims of incest and other vulnerable women, likes one with disabilities as well as minors.

