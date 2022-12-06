In a big decision, Delhi High allowed a woman to terminate a 33-week-old foetus due to serious cerebral abnormalities found in the foetus’s MRI. The High Court held that the ultimate decision in pregnancy cases involving fetal abnormalities should rest with the mother. The court further added that in such cases, they have to recognize the choice of the mother and "also the possibility of a dignified life for the unborn child."

"There exists considerable doubt and risk involved in the unborn child's chances of leading a dignified and self-sustaining life based upon the medical evidence and report," the court said allowing a woman's plea seeking to terminate her 33-week pregnancy on account of the foetus suffering from certain cerebral abnormalities.

The opinion of the medical board in case of termination of pregnancy in such cases is of considerable importance for the assistance of courts. Such opinions cannot be sketchy and fragmented. They ought to be comprehensive in nature, the court added.

Notably, the woman approached the High Court last week after the GTB Hospital declined her request for termination of pregnancy. The hospital's declination came in view that the process required judicial intervention as the current gestational age of the petitioner was beyond the permissible limit, which is 24 weeks according to the amended Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

Abortion allowed till 24 weeks

According to the amended Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, which came into effect in September 2021, the gestational limit for termination of a pregnancy was increased from 20 to 24 weeks for certain categories of women in the country.

As per the rules, the government allowed women belonging to specific categories to terminate pregnancy up to 24 weeks. Women belonging to the categories that were eligible for termination of pregnancy in 24 weeks were as follows: