Delhi HC Asks Bar Council To Inspect Jamia Hamdard’s Law School

The Delhi High Court has directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to carry out an investigation into alleged irregularities by the Jamia Hamdard law school concerning its functioning and especially the qualifications of all the faculty members on board.

After several arguments, Justice Rajiv Shakahar issued the notice to all Hamdard Jamia, UGC, BCI, and the Dean of Hamdard Institute of Legal Studies and Research.

The petitioner through Advocate Mobashshir Sarwar, primarily sought the removal of Dean (SM Khan - a retired public servant), alleging that SM Khan was not eligible to hold the post of Dean/Principal in any law school of India.

Khan's counsel appeared to accept the notice on his behalf, and the matter has been scheduled for further hearing on May 12.

Sarwar argued that the entire functioning of Jamia Hamdard school is a fake exercise of power and violates the statutory provisions under the UGC Regulations, 2010 - (Minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in Higher Education).

As well as the Bar Council of India - Rules of Legal Education promulgated under the Advocates Act, 1961.

The petition was filed by an activist Nidhi Bobal, seeking court's order, directing the BCI to undertake an inspection into the entire functioning of the Jamia Hamdard law school and submit an action taken report before the court.

UGC seeks report on irregularities in Sabarmati University

Earlier in January, the UGC sought a report from the Gujarat government, after a committee as set up by the state Education Department to inspect the irregularities in Sabarmati University (formerly Calorx Teachers’ University) in issuing PhD and MPhil degrees. The state department had also ordered a financial forensic audit of the university.

After serving two show-cause notices to the Sabarmati University over alleged irregularities in awarding PhD and MPhil degrees, the Gujarat Education Department sent a third notice seeking details about who is actually heading and running the university.

Principal secretary, higher education, Anju Sharma has said, “We will soon send the report on our findings to the UGC. We will soon send the report of our findings to the UGC. We are awaiting instructions regarding what steps should be taken in the matter. We are taking this issue very seriously."

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)