Delhi HC Asks Centre To Alter vaccine Policy; Wants To Prioritise Youth Over '80-yr Olds'

With the country facing an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, leading to a hiatus in the immunization drive for those between the age group of 18-45, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday came down hard upon the Centre questioning its vaccination policy. While hearing a batch of pleas on COVID-19 and Black Fungus management in the national capital, the High Court made striking observations surrounding the ongoing vaccination drive, including asking the Union Government why did it open up the vaccination for the 18-45 age group when there weren't enough stocks. The court's observation comes at a time when the Centre is augmenting the vaccine production and procurement with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also assuring to vaccinate the entire population by year-end.

The Delhi High Court, significantly, questioned the policy of the government to prioritise the elderly for the vaccination drive. Observing that '80-year-olds will not take the country forward,' the High Court said that 'ideally' youngsters should have been prioritized in line to receive vaccines and COVID-19 treatment as well, implying that the Centre should have made COVID vaccines available to 18-45 age group first. As the inoculation began in India on January 16 this year, the Centre had only allowed frontlines workers to receive the jabs and then went on to open the drive for those above 45 years of age and those with co-morbidities in the second phase.

Will issue directions to ICMR: HC

Citing the example of other countries, the High Court bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh highlighted that Italy - one of the worst-affected countries at the onset of COVID - had also prioritized younger people over the elderly for hospital beds. The Delhi High Court has said that it will issue directions to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) asking to alter its policies surrounding the vaccination drive.

"The point is we can't understand this system. Even with vaccination, you said that vaccination is now open for persons between 18-45 years old, but the vaccines are already over, so why did you say this? They are the future, we have to protect them," the two-judge bench said on Tuesday.

"We are on our way out now, we saw how the second wave affected the youth more. Yet the vaccine policy didn't prioritize them. Your 80-year olds aren't going to carry this country forward. They've lived their lives," the bench noted.

The court also came down heavily upon the Centre's strategy to procure drugs used to treat Black Fungus in India. While the Centre submitted that 2,30,000 vials of Liposomal, Amphotericin B from 8 companies in 6 countries will be procured and that alternative sources have also been identified. In response, the High Court questioned the 2,30,000 figure presented by the Centre and said that there is no clarity on the same.

"Don't you understand the crisis? This figure of 2,30,000 was given in your previous status report, we wanted to know the break-up. It's been 1 week since May 24. Out of this 2,30,000 how much has my country, India, received as of date? Tell us the exact figure, please don't be vague," the court said. In the same hearing, the Delhi government sought directions from the ICMR to lay down the way forward in tackling the issue.

Dictating its order after the hearing the Delhi High Court, however, clarified that it is not asking to deny older people treatment. "We are not for a moment discounting the emotional support that the older generation provides familes particularly Indian families that are so closely bonded. In times like these, difficult choices have to be made and should be made by the State," the Court said.

India's vaccination update

Till May 30, India had nearly administered 21 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses. As per data issued by the government, 21,18,39,768 vaccine doses had been administered in India. This includes 98,61,648 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 67,71,436 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 1,55,53,395 frontline workers have had their first dose while 84,87,493 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 6,53,51,847 people have got their first dose and another 1,05,17,121 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category,5,84,18,226 people have been administered their first dose while 1,86,43,720 have had their second dose as well. In the newly added category of 18-44 year age group,1,82,25,509 beneficiaries received their first dose while 9,373 have their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine across 32 states and Union Territories.