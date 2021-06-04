Delhi HC Asks Centre To Grant Rs 14 Cr To Panecea If It Gets Nod For Sputnik V Manufacture

In a key development, the Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Central government to release Rs 14 crore with 12 percent interests to Panecea. A division bench comprising of Justice Manmohan and Justice Najmi Waziri, directed to release the said amount to the vaccine manufacturer for production of Sputnik V subject to the condition of receiving permission from respective authorities to manufacture it in India.

"The release is also subject to the undertaking given by Panacea Biotec that 20 percent of the sale proceeds will be deposited by it with High Court Registry, " the bench said.

The development came after Panacea Biotech filed an application seeking the release of the award amount approved earlier in its favour. The vaccine manufacturer stated in the application that it had manufactured trial batches of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (for short 'RDIF') and the process of manufacturing scale-up batches was still on. "If the awarded amount is not released by the Centre, the whole process of manufacturing of vaccine may get derailed and delayed which will not be in the larger interest of the country," the company said.

Hearing the application, the court observed, "Though according to Government of India, all best ways to vaccinate the public has been made. Yet there is a shortage of vaccines in India.'' The bench of the court added, "We are a bit anguished with the way things have transpired during the second wave. Vaccine shortage is hitting everybody."

In the previous hearing, the bench had pulled up the central government. "There is a lot of scope and infrastructure which is available for manufacturing of vaccines. This untapped potential has to be utilised. Your officers are not realising this," the bench had said.



Vaccine and vaccination in India

The Central government has asserted that over 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August and December. This includes COVISHIELD (75 crore doses), COVAXIN (55 crore doses), Bio E Sub Vaccine (30 crore doses), Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine (5 crore doses), SII-Novavax (20 crore doses), BB Nasal Vaccine (10 crore doses), Genova mRNA vaccine (6 crore doses) and Sputnik V (15.6 crore doses).

So far, India has nearly administered 22.37 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses. As per data issued by the government, 22,37,27,632 vaccine doses had been administered in India. This includes 99,24,634 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 68,26,409 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 1,59,18,192 frontline workers have had their first dose while 86,04,747 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 6,85,51,044 people have got their first dose and another 1,10,74,273 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 5,96,72,572 people have been administered their first dose while 1,90,14,325 have had their second dose as well. In the newly added category of 18-44 year age group,2,40,54,868 beneficiaries received their first dose while 86,568 have their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine across 32 states and Union Territories.

(Credit-AP/PTI)