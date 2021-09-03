Delhi HC Asks Govt To Resettle Afghan Refugees Protesting At UNHCR; Next Hearing On Sep 7

As the Taliban gain full control of war-torn Afghanistan, the Afghan refugees in India continued their unabated protest outside the UNHCR office, seeking refugee cards and resettlement. Taking note of the protests in view of the COVID pandemic, the Delhi High court asked the government to remove the protesting nationals from outside the office and settle them up in temporary camps.

‘Govt should re-settle them in temporary camps or else court will’

A single bench judge led by Justice Rekha Palli was hearing a petition filed by Vasant Vihar Welfare Association, demanding the resettling of foreign nationals who had assembled outside the UNHCR India office in Vasant Vihar. The court asked the govt to construct makeshift buildings and resettle them in a suitable camp. Justice Rekha Palli adjourned the case to September 7, instructing the Delhi Police and other respondents to ensure that the COVID guidelines are properly followed and that the number of protestors is lowered.

On the matter of getting the protest site cleared, Delhi police informed the court that using force on Afghanistan refugees may draw international ramifications. The police further informed the court that the asylum seekers had not taken any prior permission from the police to camp outside the UNHCR office in Vasant Vihar.

The court has adjourned the matter for the next hearing till September 7. In its direction, the court has said that there is no question of being unreasonably harsh to anybody, however, the law is equal for everybody and the agitator sat at the wrong place. The road is not a designated protest site and no DDMA guideline is being followed.

'These protests can turn into Superspreader events'

The court has further asked the Delhi government to find a suitable solution by the next hearing and emphasized that if the government fails to do so, the court will be forced to pass directions.

The court also said that amid the ongoing COVID pandemic, the protestors should make sure that they follow appropriate COVID guidelines and also asked the Delhi police to ensure the same. The court also directed the police to reduce the number of protestors in the coming days. Earlier as well, the court has raised its concern about the spread of COVID through protest. The court on Sept 1, noted that this protest could be a super spreader event and will fail all the progress made till now.

Afghanistan refugees in India stage protest

Afghan refugees have been protesting in front of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Delhi, seeking refugee cards, resettlement options to a third country and security from the international body and the Indian government. The protesting Afghan refugees including women and children carried banners with the slogan "We want future."

Head of Afghanistan Community in India Ahmad Zhia Ghani said, "We are gathered here for three of our demands first, refugee cards to apply for LTV ( Long term Visa) in India. Second, resettlement option for that we need a supporting letter from UNHRC so that we can move to another country. Third, security from the Indian Government and UNHRC. We do not have any facilities like education, job."



With ANI Inputs

Image: PTI