Delhi HC Asks Ramdev To Respond To Plea Against Him By Doctors Over Remarks On Allopathy

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Yoga guru Ramdev to file a reply in a lawsuit against him filed by several doctors’ associations for allegedly spreading misinformation through his statements against allopathy. A single-judge bench comprising Justice Hari Shankar on hearing the suit, granted a week's time to Baba Ramdev and also stated that he would not grant leave for the institution of the proceedings in the absence of a reply.

“Public nuisance has some consequences on the defendant. It is open to the defendant (Ramdev) to say that there is no case. Can’t say that I won’t give him an opportunity,” the judge said.

Minutes of the proceedings

As per reports, during the proceedings, the counsel of the association Senior advocate Akhil Sibal argued to grant permission to institute the suit, the court has to only look at the plea before it and need not seek the other party’s response. “It is between me and the court unless it (the plea) is evidently vexatious.. merits will come after I’m permitted,” Sibal stated. Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, counsel for Baba Ramdev, said that the plea was “a second bite at the cherry” and opposed the grant of leave.

The court granted time to Nayar to file his response and said “They (Ramdev) will file a counter for revoking the leave (if) granted. We will put it next Friday. Let them file a reply.” The matter was then posted for August 10.

Baba Ramdev has been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to an infection of disease dangerous to life) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC have been invoked against him.

What did Baba Ramdev say?

In a video widely in circulation on social media in the month of May, Baba Ramdev was allegedly heard saying 'allopathy ek aisi stupid aur dilwaliya science hai'. This created a nationwide uproar, especially among doctors, who took the matter to the then Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan, who then wrote a strong-worded message to the Yoga Guru, after which he apologised and took back his statement.