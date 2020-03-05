Delhi HC Asks State And Central Govt To Respond To PIL On Motor Vehicles Act

The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, asked the Union government to respond to the public interest litigation (PIL), which claimed people were facing difficulties while compounding the challans for traffic violations post the implementation of Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act.

READ: Transport Ministry Asserts That States Can't Lower Fine Under Motor Vehicles Act

PIL filed in Delhi HC

Under the MV Act 2019, validity of transport driving licence has been increased from 3 years to 5 years. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam pic.twitter.com/Ph4LUMTx1o — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) March 4, 2020

It was filed by social activist and advocate Amit Sahni on Wednesday, sought directions to the Delhi government to notify the officers and compounding fee for compounding offences under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The PIL stated that prior amendments to the list of compounding fees and authorised officers were notified by the Delhi Government and Delhi Traffic Police and Officers of Transport Department, Delhi were compounding the challans at the spot and on their web portal upon payment of compounding fee.

"The Delhi Traffic Police or officers of State Transport Authority, Delhi are not able to compound any offence at the spot and are constrained to send all the traffic challans to the court and the same has not only overburdened the court but the public at large is also suffering as they are not able to compound the petty violations at the spot and have to revisit the circles for collection of impounded documents even after disposal challans in Virtual Court (Traffic)," the plea said.

READ: New Motor Vehicles Act Cut 38 Lakh Challans, Garnered Fines Worth Rs 577 Cr: Gadkari

The Motor Vehicles Act was approved by President Ram Nath Kovind in August, and aimed at stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations and to bring discipline on roads. Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that “Passing the MV Act amendment is a big achievement for our government. The high fines will lead to transparency, and (will) not result in corruption,” Mr. Gadkari said. He added that he was himself penalized under the traffic rules.

READ: Gujarat Reduces Motor Vehicles Act Fines For First-time Offenders

READ: Need Project Management Consultancy To Make Quality DPRs For Highways: Nitin Gadkari