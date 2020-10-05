Delhi HC Begins Daily Hearing On Appeal Against Acquittal Of Accused In 2G Spectrum Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday began the day-to-day hearing on the 2G spectrum scam case. The hearing pertains to The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the acquittal of all the accused in the case.

Asif Balwa, a businessman and one of the acquitted accused, sought a copy of the direction by the Central government given under Section 378 (2) of the CrPC.

Advocates Vijay Agarwal, Mudit Jain and Ashul Agarwal were the advocates of Balwa. They argued that the CBI has not placed on record the mandatory authority under Section 378 (2) CrPC and that the appeal has been filed under the signatures of advocate Sanjeev Bhandari under the stamp of the special public prosecutor.

The special public prosecutor in the 2G cases is appointed by way of a specific notification, Agarwal argued while pointing out that earlier notification was issued for the trial, which was superseded and a notification issued in February 2018, appointing Tushar Mehta to act as a special public prosecutor.

Agarwal argued that the notification was specific to the 2G cases and therefore the appeal filed itself was without any authority. Advocate Aggarwal also argued that the entire appeal will fail in absence of the said mandatory approval under Section 378 (2) of the CrPC.

Supporting Aggarwal, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and N Hariharan appearing for other parties also echoed similar sentiments. Hearing the submission of the lawyers, Justice Brijesh Sethi also sought for clarification.

After which the Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain representing CBI sought time till tomorrow to seek instructions on the issue. The matter will now be taken up by the High Court for further hearing tomorrow.

What is 2G spectrum case?

In November 2010, a CAG report on the issuance of licenses and allocation of the 2G spectrum by the Department of Telecom highlighted glaring irregularities in the issuance of the 2G licences to telecom operators. The CAG observed that 2G licenses had been issued to telecom operators at dirt cheap prices leading to a loss of Rs.1.76 lakh crore to the exchequer. Reportedly, the then Union Telecom Minister A Raja changed the rules and eligibility criteria several times in the run-up to the auction. Moreover, the licenses were issued on a first-come-first-serve policy reportedly against the advice of the TRAI, Law Ministry and Finance Ministry.

During their investigation, the CBI and ED alleged that Raja had allegedly received a bribe of over Rs.3000 crore for the allotment of 2G licenses. Raja not only had to resign from the Union Cabinet but also spent 15 months in jail before being granted bail in May 2012. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012, scrapped all 122 2G licenses issued in January 2008 by Raja. The SC also held the first-come-first-serve policy as flawed and declared that auctioning was the only logical way to issue the 2G licenses.

On December 21 2017, a special court in New Delhi acquitted all accused in the 2G spectrum case including prime accused in the case stating that the CBI couldn't find anything against any of the accused in seven years. After this, the CBI and ED filed appeals against this verdict in the Delhi High Court. Some of the accused in the case include A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi, late DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal, Swan Telecom promoter Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, film producer Karim Morani, former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary RK Chandolia and Unitech Ltd promoter Sanjay Chandra.

