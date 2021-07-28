Last Updated:

Delhi HC Comes Down Heavily On Twitter, Gives 'last Chance' To Comply With New IT Rules

The Delhi HC on Wednesday gave Twitter the last chance to submit details of the appointment of officers as directed by the New IT Rules

Coming down heavily on Twitter for filing a vague affidavit, stating that it has appointed Chief Compliance Officer and Grievance Officer as 'contingent workers,' the Delhi High Court during the proceedings on Wednesday gave the microblogging site the 'last chance' to file a fresh affidavit. In the affidavit, the single judge bench comprising Justice Rekha Palli directed Twitter to set out the details of the appointment of the Chief Compliance Officer and Grievance Officer, and the reason for not appointing a Nodal Officer as of yet. A week's time has been given to the social media giant to submit the affidavit. 

Minutes of the proceedings

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, who was representing Twitter during the proceeding, informed the court that two affidavits have been filed by the microblogging site wherein it has been informed that the appointment regarding the Chief Compliance Officer and Grievance Officer has been made and that it shall no more use the word 'interim'. With respect to the appointment of the Nodal officer, he further informed that an oral confirmation from the person who is going to join has already been received, and went on to assure the Court that a written response in the matter will be filed soon. 

Going through the mentioned affidavit, the bench came across the word 'contingent workers', and it said," What is this term Contingent worker? What does this mean? This gives an impression that his duties are based on some contingencies. We don't know who the third-party contractor is. This is not done. Tell me. I don't understand, you are saying contingent, this is not compliance." On this, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, who was appearing on behalf of the Centre, backing the statement of the bench, underlined that it was yet another 'attempt to non-compliance by nuance terminologies.'

Sajan Poovayya, however, interrupted and assured the bench that a 'clearly worded and transparent' affidavit will be filed by Twitter in the matter. Though unconvinced, the bench on hearing this, granted one week's time as the last chance for filing a better affidavit in terms of the earlier orders passed. The affidavit must clearly set out details of people who have been appointed as Chief Compliance Officer and Redressal officer. The affidavit will also furnish reasons as to why Nodal officer is not appointed till date and in what time will he be appointed," the bench said in the order, and adjourned the matter till August 6. 

Earlier this month, the bench gave the Central government a free hand to take action against Twitter for non-compliance with the IT Rules as it may deem fit and proper, noting that it was already in violation of the set deadline of three months given to all social media firms. The proceedings are all in relation to a plea filed by advocate Amit Acharya, who has argued that Twitter must perform its statutory and executive duties as it is a "significant social media intermediary" as per the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. 

New rules for social media intermediaries:

  • Appoint a Chief Compliance Officer who shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with the Act and Rules. Such a person should be a resident of India.
  • Appoint a Nodal Contact Person for 24x7 coordination with law enforcement agencies. Such a person shall be a resident of India.
  • Appoint a Resident Grievance Officer who shall perform the functions mentioned under Grievance Redressal Mechanism. Such a person shall be a resident of India.
  • Publish a monthly compliance report mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken on the complaints as well as details of contents removed proactively by the significant social media intermediary.
  • An intermediary upon receiving actual knowledge in the form of an order by a court or being notified by the Appropriate government or its agencies through an authorized officer should not host or publish any information which is prohibited under any law in relation to the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, friendly relations with foreign countries etc.
  • In cases where significant social media intermediaries remove or disable access to any information on their own accord, then a prior intimation for the same shall be communicated to the user who has shared that information with a notice explaining the grounds and reasons for such action. Users must be provided with an adequate and reasonable opportunity to dispute the action taken by the intermediary.

