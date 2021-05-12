Delhi HC Directs AAP Govt To Submit Details Of Medical Supplies At Dwarka COVID Facility

The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, directed Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to learn from the experiences that the citizens of the national capital had to undergo because of the mismanagement to battle the second wave of the pandemic. The High Court was hearing a batch of pleas regarding the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. The court rebuked Delhi govt counsel Rahul Mehra on the way the crisis was handled.

The High Court bench led by Justice Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli questioned the state-government for not utilizing facilities.

"We are not able to understand, you have a huge facility for some reason you don't want to use that, you want to use temporary beds," said the High Court.

The statement was made by the High Court regarding a new dedicated COVID-19 facility in Dwarka-Indira Gandhi Hosiptal- with a 250-bed capacity. Responding to this, counselor Mehra defended that the construction of the building is going on. The High Court further asked why the government is not finishing the construction, instead of using it temporarily. The bench further took a stock of the current improvement and remarked that the construction seemed almost completed. Moreover, High Court remarked that not much has been done in the past 15 days.

"We cannot forget situation which existed a few days ago"

The High Court also reminded the AAP government what was the situation a few days ago when hospitals were sending SOS messages regarding shortage of COVID essentials and at that time also the judiciary had held the state government responsible for the chaos. The Court has further directed the government to file a detailed affidavit on timeline for completion of COVID-19 facility.

The state government on May 10 had assured that the facility is operational. The High Court, however, asserted that the government was making false statements as media reports suggested not a single bed has been set up yet. The state government apologized for making fake claims as well. The court further instructed the Delhi government to give category-wise details of stock- with oxygen, without oxygen, ICU, and non-ICU beds at the hospital for COVID-19 patients. The matter for hearing has been adjourned to May 18.