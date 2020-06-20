Consider Opening Counselling Centres To Tackle Mental Health Issues: Delhi HC To AAP Govt

Delhi High Court has directed the AAP-led administration in the national capital to consider opening some counselling centres to deal with mental problems including depression on an emergent basis due to the prevalent situation of COVID-19. The Delhi HC has passed these directions while hearing a PIL by Adv Sunil Kumar seeking counselling centres for dealing depression, mental health problems.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan while disposing of the petition stated, "having heard the petitioner in person and looking to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation in Delhi, we are of the considered view that counselling to deal with psychological issues is the utmost requirement of the residents of Delhi in the present scenario."

Delhi High Court directs Delhi Govt to consider the necessity of opening some counselling centres, to deal with mental health problems, including depression, on emergent basis in few districts as early as possible taking note of the prevalent situation in Delhi due to #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/s6t5HbfXV8 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

READ | Delhi L-G Revokes '5-day Institutional Quarantine Order' Amid Kejriwal's Stiff Opposition

"Necessary publicity in this regard should also be given in the print and electronic media so that the public at large may avail the benefits of counselling centres," the bench observed.

'Take appropriate action'

Earlier on Friday, the High Court had also directed the AAP government to conduct an investigation into the functioning of Primus Super Speciality Hospital over alleged negligence in treating a patient. A bench of Justice Navin Chawla observed that allegations levelled by the petitioner against Primus Super Speciality Hospital in Chankyapuri are of grave nature.

"The Delhi government is directed to carry out an investigation into the same and in case the hospital is found to have derogated in its duty in any manner, take appropriate action in this regard," the bench directed on Friday.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Cases Soar To 3,95,048; Recovery Rate Improves To 54.13%

(With ANI Inputs)