Delhi HC Directs Government To Upload Real-time Data Of COVID-19 Beds In Hospitals

A day after the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi Government for its 'horrendous' handling of the Coronavirus crisis, the High Court has now directed the Centre and the AAP-led administration to increase the number of beds and ventilators for COVID-19 patients in the national capital. The Delhi High Court has also instructed hospitals to upload real-time data on the availability of beds for the patients. Earlier on Friday, the Delhi HC also said that more cremation infrastructure is urgently needed in the national capital.

As the COVID tally has reached 36,824 in the national capital, LG Anil Baijal had earlier permitted the government to utilise stadiums and auditoriums to be used as dedicated COVID centres to add extra beds for patients. AIIMS Delhi has also converted the newly constructed 'Plastic and Burn' block into a dedicated COVID centre to add an extra 100 beds to its existing count.

READ | Delhi Sees Biggest 1 Day Spike With 2137 New COVID Cases; CM Says 'no Lockdown Extension'

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi Government stating that only Delhi had decreased the number of tests daily as compared to all the other States. It said that it was “really pained” seeing the stories of government hospitals in New Delhi and how they were treating the COVID-19 patients and dead bodies in the hospital.

READ | 'COVID Patients Being Treated Worse Than Animals In Delhi Govt Hospitals' Observes SC

Amit Shah to chair an important meeting

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is also set to chair an important meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital on Sunday. The meeting includes Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Lieutenant General Anil Baijal, and AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria. To curb the rise in cases, L-G Anil Baijal has also appointed an advisory committee consisting of members from the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to make recommendations, formulating a practical approach to deal with the crisis.

READ | Delhi Fast Heading Towards Becoming Corona Capital; Private Hospitals To Conduct Tests: HC

Community transmission in Delhi?

On Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had informed that All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria has accepted that there is community transmission in Delhi; however, it is now up to the Centre to make an official declaration about it. With its rising fatality rate and cases, the Delhi government has forecast 5.5 lakh cases in the capital by July 31. On the other hand, the ICMR has ruled out community transmission in India.

READ | Delhi HC: More Cremation Infrastructure Needed Urgently For COVID-19 Related Deaths