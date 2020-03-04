Delhi HC Dismisses Petition Against State's Decision Of Compensation To Violence Victims

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) filed against the announcement made by the Delhi Government to grant compensation to the Delhi Violence victims. The High Court bench comprising of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar called the Delhi Government's decision 'policy-related' and refused to interfere.

The PIL was filed by BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg, through advocate Shashank Deo. The PIL demanded the court to deny compensation to the perpetrator of the riots and also stated that the perpetrator should not be treated as a victim.

READ | Delhi violence: Everything under control, says police chief S N Shrivastava

The petition filed by the BJP leader appealed to the court to issue directions to strike down the order of compensation by the Delhi Government to all riot victims. It called the order of compensation to be unreasonable and arbitrary.

It also sought the directions to be re-notified about the fresh announcement. Nand Kishore Garg's petition sought 'regulation of ex-gratia compensation amount which should be proportionate to the loss of life and social standing to deceased and direction to restore, rehabilitate, re-construction of damaged educational institution and religious places irrespective of the communities in time-bound manner, so that forthcoming academic session may not be hampered on account of recent unfortunate incidents of Delhi.'

READ | Gunman Shahrukh who opened fire during Delhi violence sent to four-day police custody

Arvind Kejriwal Announces ₹10 Lakh Ex Gratia For Families Of The Deceased

Earlier on February 27, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had addressed a press conference and announced compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in the riots. The Delhi Chief Minister also condemned the loss of life in the riots and stated that the riots have caused a loss to everyone.

The Delhi Government also announced compensation for the families of the deceased and reimbursement for those who lost their houses during the riots. " Compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each to families of those who have died, Rs 5 lakh ex gratia will be given if the deceased was a minor. Apart from that, Rs 2 lakh will be given to those who have sustained serious injuries, Rs 20,000 will be given to those with minor injuries, and Rs 5 lakh will be given to those whose houses were burned down or destroyed during the riots," Kejriwal announced.

READ | Complaint against Al Jazeera for using distorted map, allegedly inciting Delhi violence

READ | Delhi Violence: Police releases CCTV footage of rioters who attacked Dy CP Amit Sharma

(With inputs from ANI)