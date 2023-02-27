Delhi HC Dismisses Petitions Challenging Agnipath Scheme

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the petitions challenging the Centre's Agnipath Scheme for the recruitment of candidates into the armed forces. While pronouncing the judgement, the court highlighted that it doesn't find any reason to interfere in the Central government's scheme.

The court also found that the scheme was made in the national interest and to ensure that armed forces are better equipped to execute any defence operations.

A division bench of Delhi High Court consisting of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad made the judgement. According to reports, the judgement was reserved on December 15, 2022.

The court, while dismissing the pleas, also mentioned that the petitioners do not have a vested right to seek recruitment.

Know about Agnipath Scheme

In a historic decision, the government of India introduced the Agnipath Scheme on June 14, 2022, for the Indian youth to serve in the armed forces. It was decided that candidates selected under the scheme will serve the country for four years as an Agniveer.

According to initial reports, the government planned for recruiting 46,000 candidates under the Agnipath scheme into the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. The government's intention behind the scheme was to convert the candidates into a disciplined, dynamic, motivated, and skilled workforce upon their completion of tenure in the armed forces.

Petitions challenging the Agnipath Scheme

Several petitioners challenged the centre's scheme in the Supreme Court and various High Courts soon after it was introduced last year. The apex court suggested that High Courts could either transfer their cases, with the permission of the petitioners, to Delhi or keep those petitions pending there and allow the petitioners to intervene in the proceedings in Delhi.

Other than in Delhi High Court, petitions challenging the Agnipath scheme were filed in the High Courts of Kerala, Patna, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand and even in the Armed Forces Tribunal at Kochi.

A petitioner, identified as Rahul, in his plea, mentioned that the after the announcement of the Agnipath Scheme for Armed Forces Recruitment, the Centre has stopped and cancelled all pending processes including the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) of Indian Army Recruitment for the previous recruiting years.

Several petitioners in the court challenged either the Agnipath scheme or sought an appointment as per the previous recruitment scheme. The Delhi HC has rejected a total of 23 petitions, of which five had challenged the Agnipath scheme and 18 petitions sought appointment as per the previous recruitment scheme.