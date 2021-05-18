Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Seeking Foreign Vaccine Details From Centre; Fines Petitioner 10k

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Central government to provide the details of the foreign COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers who have applied for approval in India and the status of such applications.

Irked by the PIL, the High Court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner and said, "that there is a provision of RTI also where you can get this information but it has become fashion here to move writ to get any information."

The petition was filed by Mayank Wadhwa and mentioned, "Direct the respondents to make appropriate changes/alterations in their import licensing and emergency approval procedure so as to make it at par with approval provided to the Indian vaccines."

Petitioner Wadhwa also sought to direct the respondents to make available foreign vaccines like Pfizer which have proved to be efficacious in other countries and same be made available to the Indian citizens as well and to also to allow multiple companies to import the foreign vaccine and provide logistical support in its distribution.

Pfizer COVID vaccine In India

Meanwhile, Pfizer on Monday 'committed to support' India in its fight against COVID-19. In an official statement released earlier in the day, the company asserted that it is continuing to engage with the Government of India to advance dialogue and explore opportunities to make the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine available for use. This vaccine is an mRNA vaccine and does not contain any virus particles, meaning that they don't contain weakened or dead parts of a virus or bacterium, and just delivers mRNA to your body's cells by lipid nanoparticles.

"Pfizer is firmly committed to supporting India in its fight against the pandemic. We continue to engage with the Government of India to advance our dialogue and explore opportunities to make the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine available for use in the country," the official statement read.