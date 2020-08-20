Plea Seeking Review Of Order Refusing To Scrap Subsidies On Electricity, Water Dismissed

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a review petition against the court's earlier order rejecting a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to scrap the subsidies on electricity, and water bills, etc provided to the residents of Delhi.

Read | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: ICMR director briefs on India's vaccine; cases rise to 28 lakhs

Read | Delhi Police head constable arrested for killing man

The PIL which was filed by Shailender Singh earlier, had requested the Delhi government "to not make any policy that offer any kind of freebies, since policies like these would violate the scope of authorities granted to the welfare state by the constitution and infringe the fundamental rights of the people".

Read | India's COVID-19 recovery rate nears 74 pc, only 0.28 pc of active cases on ventilator support

Read | Twinkle Khanna puzzled by teenagers love for 'French Exit', says 'genius of good writing'

The same bench had, on July 28, dismissed the PIL and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on petitioner observing that the government policies can't be decided in court.

"Government policies can't be decided in court. We see no reason to entertain this plea and we are not inclined to alter the government's decision to provide several services to the public in concessional rates," the bench had said in its earlier order.

The plea said that government policy in this regard is discrimination between people of India and infringement of fundamental right of equality as this scheme of the subsidy do not qualify under special power to the state to enact a scheme for fulfilling the condition of disability, liability, restriction or condition of people. This is clear that this policy is politically motivated, in which free and subsidy units of electricity further increased during the Delhi election of 2019, the plea said.

It said that there are so much of work need to be completed to address problems in Delhi including pollution, traffic issue, health and sanitation, education. However, respondents have no interest in making fund available to projects which indirectly benefit people in the long term like clean air, educational institutes, and facilities, etc, it added.

Read | 'CBI for Sushant' demand was a global one; only 44% of 3.3 Mn #CBIForSSR tweets from India

Read | 'Khuda Haafiz' actor Shivaleeka Oberoi gives a sneak-peak of struggles behind the camera

What exactly were the subsidies by the AAP govt?

Providing subsidies on electricity and water to the residents of the national capital was one of the key election promises made by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party (AAP) government. The residents who would have consumption that would either equal or less than 200 units, would receive 100 percent subsidy on their bills. Consumption of water units upto 20,000 litres was deemed to be free by the government, for which Rs 467 crores were set aside by the ruling party.

(With Inputs from ANI)